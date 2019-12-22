Renewed Support Predicted For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Friday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 25 points or 1.6 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,575-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for overall trade and economy. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.

The SET finished barely lower on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index eased 0.59 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 1,572.92 after trading between 1,566.77 and 1,576.43. Volume was 17.125 billion shares worth 54.902 billion baht. There were 954 decliners and 596 gainers, with 528 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info tumbled 1.82 percent, while Thailand Airport added 0.33 percent, Asset World plunged 2.59 percent, Banpu dropped 0.83 percent, Bangkok Bank shed 0.63 percent, Bangkok Expressway retreated 0.88 percent, BTS Group advanced 0.76 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods spiked 1.85 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.67 percent, PTT perked 0.56 percent, PTT Exploration and Production rose 0.40 percent, Siam Commercial Bank plummeted 2.04 percent, Siam Concrete soared 2.33 percent, TMB Bank sank 1.85 percent and PTT Global Chemical, Bangkok Dusit Medical and Krung Thai Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks extended recent gains, pushing the major averages up to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 78.13 points or 0.28 percent to 28,455.09, while the NASDAQ gained 37.74 points or 0.42 percent to 8,924.96 and the S&P 500 rose 15.85 points or 0.49 percent to 3,221.22. For the week, the Dow rose 1.1 percent, the NASDAQ added 2.2 percent and the S&P gained 1.7 percent.

The markets continue to rise on news that the U.S. and China have reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal, which has eliminated considerable uncertainty for the markets. There's also optimism that economic growth could accelerate after the deal is enacted.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth in Q3 was unrevised from the previous estimate, while a separate report noted an acceleration in the pace of personal income growth in November.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Friday as data from Baker Hughes showed a sharp increase in rig count in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended down $0.74 or 1.2 percent at $60.44 a barrel.

