Renewed Support Predicted For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Monday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 15 points or 1 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,635-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with trade concerns tempered by tumbling crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were modestly higher and the Asian bourses are predicted to follow suit.

The SET finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index dipped 6.54 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 1,637.22 after trading between 1,634.10 and 1,645.06. Volume was 15.021 billion shares worth 43.661 billion baht. There were 944 decliners and 478 gainers, with 482 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.45 percent, while Thailand Airport added 0.67 percent, Banpu tumbled 1.67 percent, Bangkok Bank dropped 0.86 percent, Bangkok Medical rose 0.41 percent, Bangkok Expressway sank 0.92 percent, BTS Group skidded 1.47 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods retreated 0.94 percent, Kasikornbank plunged 2.80 percent, Krung Thai Bank lost 1.15 percent, PTT gained 0.54 percent, PTT Exploration and Production plummeted 2.02 percent, PTT Global Chemical fell 0.92 percent, Siam Commercial Bank slid 1.67 percent, Siam Concrete was down 0.97 percent and TMB Bank was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Monday and stayed that way, although buying interest was somewhat subdued.

The Dow added 96.58 points or 0.36 percent to 26,916.83, while the NASDAQ gained 59.71 points or 0.75 percent to 7,999.34 and the S&P 500 rose 14.95 points or 0.50 percent to 2,976.74.

The rebound on Wall Street came after a Treasury Department spokeswoman denied reports the Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

Better than expected manufacturing data out of China also tempered some of the recent concerns about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war.

Crude oil prices tumbled Monday and November futures contract settled at their lowest level in a month, on lingering worries about trade and rising concerns about falling energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $1.84 or 3.3 percent at $54.07 a barrel.

