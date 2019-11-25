Renewed Support Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market moved lower again on Monday, one session after it had ended the two-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 100 points or 0.9 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,560-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on renewed optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The TSE finished slightly lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the technology stocks.

For the day, the index eased 5.22 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 11,561.58 after trading between 11,559.33 and 11,604.75.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial added 0.24 percent, while CTBC Financial lost 0.45 percent, Fubon Financial jumped 1.77 percent, First Financial fell 0.44 percent, E Sun Financial sank 0.55 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Asia Cement both shed 0.65 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation soared 2.74 percent, Hon Hai Precision tumbled 1.97 percent, Largan Precision spiked 2.65 percent, Catcher Technology plunged 2.43 percent, MediaTek accelerated 1.82 percent, Taiwan Cement was down 0.36 percent, Formosa Plastic rose 0.21 percent and Mega Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Monday, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 190.85 points or 0.68 percent to 28,066.47, while the NASDAQ spiked 112.60 points or 1.32 percent to finish at 8,632.49 and the S&P 500 rose 23.35 points or 0.75 percent to 3,133.64.

The strength on Wall Street reflected continued optimism about a U.S.-China trade agreement after a tabloid run by China's ruling Communist Party discounted "negative" media reports and said the economic superpowers are "very close" to a phase one deal.

News on the merger-and-acquisition front also generated positive sentiment, as the deals suggest companies remain confident even with the uncertainty created by the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Crude oil prices moved higher Monday as worries about energy demand subsided after positive comments from the U.S. and China raised optimism about a deal between the two countries. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for January ended up $0.24 at $58.01 a barrel.

