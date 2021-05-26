Renewed Support Predicted For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market turned lower again on Wednesday, one session after snapping the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 30 points or 0.9 percent. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 3,170-point plateau although it may tick higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, supported by oil and technology stocks. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished barely lower on Wednesday as losses from the financials, chemicals, automobile producers and technology stocks were mitigated by support from the utilities.

For the day, the index dipped 2.89 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 3,168.43 after trading between 3,160.30 and 3,183.97. Volume was 1.3 billion shares worth 13 trillion won. There were 515 gainers and 337 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.36 percent, while KB Financial retreated 1.55 percent, Hana Financial dropped 0.98 percent, Samsung Electronics eased 0.13 percent, LG Electronics declined 0.98 percent, Naver climbed 1.40 percent, LG Chem plummeted 6.73 percent, Lotte Chemical sank 0.88 percent, S-Oil advanced 1.67 percent, POSCO tanked 2.51 percent, SK Telecom jumped 1.43 percent, KEPCO surged 5.42 percent, Hyundai Motor tumbled 1.76 percent, Kia Motors lost 0.61 percent and SK Hynix and SK Innovation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers mild support as the major averages shook off a sluggish start on Wednesday and managed to finish in the green.

The Dow rose 10.59 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 34,323.05, while the NASDAQ climbed 80.82 points or 0.59 percent to close at 13,738.00 and the S&P 500 added 7.86 points or 0.19 percent to end at 4,195.99.

The modest strength on Wall Street reflected continued economic optimism as the country continues to reopen following the coronavirus pandemic as an increasing number of Americans receive a coronavirus vaccine.

But buying interest remained subdued as traders look ahead to Friday's closely watched inflation reading, which could directly affect the current levels of stimulus.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday, rising for a fourth straight session as data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.14 or 0.2 percent at $66.21 a barrel.

Closer to home, the Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting this morning and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 0.50 percent.

