Renewed Support Predicted For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Monday snapped the six-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 110 points or 5.5 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,170-point plateau although it's expected to rebound on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism that the United States and China have finally concluded a portion of their elusive trade deal. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Monday on profit taking among the financials and industrials, while the technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index eased 2.10 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 2,168.15 after trading between 2,166.29 and 2,175.01. Volume was 370 million shares worth 4.47 trillion won. There were 448 gainers and 379 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial plunged 2.74 percent, while KB Financial retreated 1.90 percent, Hana Financial plummeted 2.46 percent, LG Electronics gained 0.69 percent, LG Chem spiked 1.98 percent, SK Hynix added 0.80 percent, POSCO dipped 0.21 percent, SK Telecom added 0.42 percent, KEPCO sank 0.72 percent, Hyundai Motors tumbled 1.65 percent and Kia Motors and Samsung Electronics were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages showed a strong move to the upside on Monday, extending gains and hitting fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 100.51 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 28,235.89, while the NASDAQ gained 79.35 points or 0.91 percent to 8,814.23 and the S&P 500 rose 22.65 points or 0.71 percent to 3,191.45.

The strength on Wall Street reflected continued positive sentiment after the U.S. and China finally reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal last week. The deal eliminates a lot of the uncertainty hanging over the markets, although traders still seem somewhat wary as they await more details.

In economic news, the National Association of Homebuilder noted a substantial improvement in homebuilder confidence in December, while the New York Federal Reserve said New York manufacturing activity has grown at a slightly faster rate in December.

Crude oil prices moved modestly higher Monday, extending the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. After jumping $0.89 to $60.07 a barrel last Friday, crude oil for January delivery edged up $0.14 to a three-month closing high of $60.21 a barrel.

