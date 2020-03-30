Renewed Support Predicted For South Korea Bourse

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 220 points or 14 percent. The KOSPI remains just above the 1,715-point plateau although it figures to rebound on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with bargain hunting likely to follow the heavy selling seen in recent sessions, The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished barely lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and automobile producers, while the technology stocks came in mixed.

For the day, the index eased 0.61 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 1,717.12 after trading between 1,659.95 and 1,729.63. Volume was 753 million shares worth 8.97 trillion won. There were 615 gainers and 256 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial plunged 3.17 percent, while KB Financial sank 2.80 percent, Hana Financial tanked 3.16 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.93 percent, LG Electronics lost 0.85 percent, LG Chem dipped 0.16 percent, SK Hynix gained 0.48 percent, POSCO dropped 0.93 percent, SK Telecom eased 0.28 percent, KEPCO spiked 2.16 percent, Hyundai Motors skidded 1.16 percent and Kia Motors tumbled 2.16 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved steadily higher on Monday, offsetting Friday's losses while extending last week's overall gains.

The Dow jumped 690.17 points or 3.19 percent to finish at 22,327.48, while the NASDAQ climbed 271.77 points or 3.62 percent to end at 7,774.15 and the S&P 500 gained 85.18 points or 3.35 percent to 2,626.65.

The strength on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump extended national social distancing guidelines until April 30 instead of April 12. Public health experts had warned that reopening the country too early risked making the coronavirus outbreak even worse.

The coronavirus is likely to remain the primary focus, although the Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday is still likely to attract attention. Economists currently expect the report to show a loss of about 148,000 jobs in March, with the unemployment rate jumping to 3.9 percent from 3.5 percent.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Monday to their lowest close in 18 years on rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $1.42 or 6.6 percent at $20.09 a barrel, the lowest settlement since February 2002.

Closer to home, South Korea will see February figures for industrial production and retail sales later today. In January, industrial production was down 1.3 percent on month and 2.4 percent on year, while retail sales fell 3.1 percent on month and gained 1.8 percent on year.

