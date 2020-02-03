Renewed Support Expected For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 50 point or 0.4 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,350-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with bargain hunting expected after heavy selling over the past week due to coronavirus fears. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index dropped 140.18 points or 1.22 percent to finish at 11,354.92 after trading between 11,138.03 and 11,365.90.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial sank 1.11 percent, while Mega Financial rose 0.16 percent, CTBC Financial shed 0.45 percent, Fubon Financial sank 2.00 percent, First Financial lost 0.64 percent, E Sun Financial eased 0.18 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.56 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.67 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 1.20 percent, Largan Precision tumbled 2.19 percent, Catcher Technology plunged 2.25 percent, MediaTek retreated 1.55 percent, Asia Cement fell 0.33 percent, Taiwan Cement declined 1.19 percent and Formosa Plastic slid 0.43 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Monday, faded as the day progressed but still ended firmly in the green.

The Dow advanced 143.78 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 28,399.81, while the NASDAQ gained 122.47 points or 1.34 percent to 9,273.40 and the S&P 500 rose 23.40 points or 0.73 percent to 3,248.92.

Bargain hunting contributed to the early strength on Wall Street, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels on the heels of the steep drop seen in previous sessions.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Institute for Supply Management noted unexpected expansion in U.S. manufacturing activity in January.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as traders seemed reluctant to get back into the markets amid lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Crude oil prices dropped Monday on continued concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid the rapid spread of coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March dropped $1.45 or 2.8 percent to $50.11 a barrel, the lowest finish in more than a year.

