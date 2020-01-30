Renewed Support Expected For Singapore Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market headed south again on Thursday, one day after it had snapped the two-day slide in which it had declined more than 60 points or 1.9 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,170-point plateau although it's expected to rebound on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests bargain hunting following heavy selling a day earlier on coronavirus fears. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the industrials and mixed performances from the financial shares and properties.

For the day, the index sank 11.89 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 3,170.68 after trading between 3,152.51 and 3,191.38. Volume was 2.41 billion shares worth 1.43 billion Singapore dollars. There were 303 decliners and 170 gainers.

Among the actives, Singapore Press Holdings plummeted 2.45 percent, while Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plunged 2.03 percent, CapitaLand tumbled 1.90 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust soared 1.65 percent, Hongkong Land skidded 1.64 percent, Wilmar International retreated 1.50 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust declined 1.13 percent, SembCorp Industries sank 0.94 percent, Comfort DelGro dropped 0.91 percent, Keppel Corp shed 0.74 percent, DBS Group lost 0.54 percent, United Overseas Bank fell 0.46 percent, Singapore Exchange slid 0.34 percent, Ascendas REIT advanced 0.32 percent, SingTel added 0.30 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.09 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust eased 0.06 percent and Genting Singapore, Singapore Technologies Engineering, Thai Beverage and CapitaLand Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened lower on Thursday but saw a notable recovery in the afternoon and ended firmly in the green.

The Dow added 124.21 points or 0.43 percent to 28,858.66, while the NASDAQ rose 23.80 points or 0.26 percent to 9,298.96 and the S&P 500 was up 10.65 points or 0.33 percent to 3,284.05.

The recovery on Wall Street came after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency. Earlier in the day, the U.S. confirmed its first human-to human transmission of the virus, which has killed 171 people in China and has spread to as many as 18 other countries.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter Q4 continued at the same pace as in the previous quarter. Also, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits decreased from an upwardly revised level last week.

Crude oil prices declined sharply Thursday amid concerns over the outlook for energy demand on coronavirus concerns. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down $1.19 or 2.2 percent at $52.14 a barrel, the lowest settlement since August 7.

