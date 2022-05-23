Renewed Support Expected For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the four-day winning streak in which it had spiked more than 320 points or 4.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,840-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive, with support expected from the financial, oil and telecom stocks. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index lost 77.37 points or 1.12 percent to finish at 6,840.77 after trading between 6,802.71 and 6,972.18.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.43 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga dropped 0.99 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia advanced 0.85 percent, Bank Central Asia dipped 0.34 percent, Bank Mandiri stumbled 1.56 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia slumped 2.26 percent, Indosat plummeted 6.64 percent, Indocement jumped 1.77 percent, Semen Indonesia rallied 2.36 percent, Indofood Suskes shed 0.78 percent, United Tractors and Bakrie Sumatera Plantations both sank 0.84 percent, Astra International tumbled 2.46 percent, Energi Mega Persada spiked 1.82 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tanked 4.64 percent, Aneka Tambang strengthened 1.61 percent, Vale Indonesia plunged 3.13 percent, Timah added 0.57 percent and Bumi Resources declined 1.82 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Monday and largely accelerated as the day progressed, ending solidly in the green.

The Dow surged 618.34 points or 1.98 percent to finish at 31,880.24, while the NASDAQ soared 180.66 points or 1.59 percent to end at 11,535.27 and the S&P 500 jumped 72.39 points or 1.86 percent to close at 3,973.75.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders continued to pick up stocks at reduced levels, extending the recovery seen late in the trading session last Friday.

Buying interest was also generated in reaction to news the financial hub of Shanghai has lifted some of its COVID-19 restrictions and U.S. President Joe Biden said he was weighing cutting tariffs on Chinese goods.

Crude oil futures pared early gains and settled flat on Monday. Oil prices climbed higher earlier in the day amid hopes of increased demand from China, while a weaker dollar also offered support. But prices came off higher levels as the day progressed and eventually settled little changed.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended at $110.29 a barrel, up a penny from Friday's close of $110.28 a barrel. The contract rose to a high of $111.96 earlier in the day.

Closer to home, the central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark lending rate (3.50 percent), deposit facility rate (2.75 percent) and lending facility rate (4.25 percent) all unchanged.

