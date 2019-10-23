Renewed Support Called For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had picked up almost 30 points or 1.5 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,080-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on mixed earnings news and a jump in crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index lost 8.24 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 2,080.62 after trading between 2,074.88 and 2,088.25. Volume was 417.2 million shares worth 4.8 trillion won. There were 670 decliners and 174 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.35 percent, while KB Financial lost 0.45 percent, Hana Financial and KEPCO both dropped 0.97 percent, LG Electronics skidded 1.15 percent, LG Display plunged 2.07 percent, SK Hynix tumbled 1.77 percent, POSCO shed 0.22 percent, SK Telecom sank 0.84 percent, Hyundai Motors slid 0.82 percent, Kia Motors eased 0.12 percent and Samsung Electronics and Samsung SDI were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending modestly higher.

The Dow added 45.85 points or 0.17 percent to end at 26,833.95, while the NASDAQ rose 15.50 points or 0.19 percent to 8,119.79 and the S&P 500 rose 8.53 points or 0.28 percent to 3,004.52.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digested soft earnings news from big-name companies like Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT) and Texas Instruments (TXN).

A lack of major developments on the Brexit and U.S.-China trade deal fronts also kept traders reluctant to make more significant moves.

Crude oil futures rose sharply and settled at a one-month high on Wednesday after data showed an unexpected decline in crude inventories in the U.S. last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $1.49 or 2.7 percent at $55.97 a barrel.

