Renewed Support Called For Hong Kong Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market moved lower again on Thursday, one day after snapping the two-day slide in which it had plummeted more than 740 points or 3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 23,310-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with rising oil prices warring against rising pandemic numbers. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index plunged 431.44 points or 1.83 percent to finish at 23,311.07 after trading between 23,225.33 and 23,590.42.

Among the actives, WuXi Biologics plummeted 5.01 percent, while Xiaomi plunged 4.84 percent, CNOOC tanked 3.59 percent, AAC technologies tumbled 3.44 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 3.15 percent, BOC Hong Kong retreated 2.39 percent, Alibaba declined 2.25 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) surrendered 2.22 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China sank 2.19 percent, CITIC dropped 2.02 percent, Sands China shed 1.94 percent, China Mobile lost 1.87 percent, Galaxy Entertainment fell 1.69 percent, AIA Group weakened 1.67 percent, Ping An Insurance slid 1.29 percent, Henderson Land climbed 1.24 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical dipped 1.16 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas slipped 0.54 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties added 0.51 percent, China Mengniu Dairy was down 0.42 percent, China Resources Land gained 0.34 percent and WH Group rose 0.16 percent.

The lead from Wall Street wound up positive after stocks saw wild swings across the unchanged line before finally finishing in the green.

The Dow added 52.31 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 26,815.31, while the NASDAQ gained 39.28 points or 0.37 percent to end at 10,672.27 and the S&P 500 rose 9.67 points or 0.30 percent to close at 3,246.59.

The choppy trading on Wall Street followed a mixed batch of U.S. economic data, which added to recent uncertainty about the economic outlook.

The Labor Department noted an unexpected uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, while the Commerce Department reported significant increase in new home sales in August.

Uncertainty about the global economic outlook has recently resurfaced as Europe grapples with a second wave of coronavirus infections. Recent data suggests the economic recovery in the U.S. may be plateauing, leading to calls for more fiscal stimulus.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday despite lingering worries about the energy demand outlook in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases and fresh lockdown measures in several parts across Europe. West Texas Intermediate oil futures for November ended up $0.38 or 1 percent at $40.31 a barrel.

