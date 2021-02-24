Renewed Support Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one day after halting the four-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 45 points or 3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,490-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing bond yields and surging crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The SET finished modestly lower on Wednesday as the financial shares and energy producers were mostly in the red.

For the day, the index fell 9.50 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 1,491.11 after trading between 1,485.94 and 1,507.78. Volume was 30.523 billion shares worth 96.248 billion baht. There were 1,039 decliners and 593 gainers, with 426 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info skidded 1.20 percent, while Thailand Airport shed 0.78 percent, Asset World tanked 3.61 percent, Bangkok Asset Management advanced 0.93 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.83 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical dropped 0.99 percent, BTS Group jumped 1.60 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods sank 0.86 percent, Kasikornbank lost 0.72 percent, Krung Thai Bank fell 0.84 percent, PTT tumbled 2.47 percent, PTT Exploration and Production slid 0.44 percent, PTT Global Chemical retreated 1.95 percent, SCG Packaging tanked 3.09 percent, Siam Commercial Bank dipped 0.49 percent, Siam Concrete declined 0.54 percent, TMB Bank was down 0.89 percent and Bangkok Expressway and Gulf were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened in the red on Wednesday but then quickly surged well into the green, accelerating into the close.

The Dow spiked 424.51 points or 1.35 percent to finish at 31,961.86, while the NASDAQ jumped 132.77 points or 0.99 percent to end at 13,597.97 and the S&P 500 gained 44.06 points or 1.14 percent to close at 3,925.43.

The rally on Wall Street came as bond yields gave ground after spiking early in the session. The yields on ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds reached their highest intraday levels in a year before pulling back as the day progressed.

The pullback by yields followed comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who again reiterating that the Fed is likely to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy for the foreseeable future.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department noted a much bigger than expected jump in new home sales in the U.S. in January.

Crude oil prices were sharply higher Wednesday, fueled by the likely impact of last week's severe cold conditions on refinery activity in Texas. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $1.55 or 2.5 percent at $63.22 a barrel, the highest settlement since January 2020.

Closer to home, Thailand will provide January numbers for industrial production, current account and retail sales later today. Industrial production is tipped to see a decline of 5.3 percent on year following the 2.44 percent annual drop in December. The current account deficit in December was $0.7 billion, while retail sales skidded an annual 2.7 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.