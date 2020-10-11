Renewed Support Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Friday halted the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 40 points or 3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,270-point plateau although it's expected to rebound on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with optimism for stimulus tempered by weakness from the oil markets. The European and U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and a mixed performance from the energy producers.

For the day, the index fell 7.69 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 1,267.14 after trading between 1,264.24 and 1,280.81. Volume was 19.633 billion shares worth 51.301 billion baht. There were 1,104 decliners and 444 gainers, with 402 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info rose 0.28 percent, while Thailand Airport added 0.44 percent, Asset World plunged 3.45 percent, Bangkok Bank and Bangkok Dusit Medical both shed 0.52 percent, Bangkok Expressway lost 0.57 percent, BTS Group skidded 1.01 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods tumbled 1.79 percent, Kasikornbank fell 0.33 percent, Krung Thai Bank dropped 1.11 percent, PTT perked 0.76 percent, PTT Exploration and Production jumped 1.52 percent, PTT Global Chemical sank 1.20 percent, Siam Commercial Bank was down 0.75 percent, TMB Bank lost 1.15 percent and Siam Concrete was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened higher on Friday and remained in the green throughout the session to finish higher for the third straight day.

The Dow climbed 161.40 points or 0.57 percent to finish at 28,586.90, while the NASDAQ spiked 158.94 points or 1.39 percent to end at 11,579.94 and the S&P 500 jumped 30.30 points or 0.88 percent to close at 3,477.13. For the week, the Dow surged 3.8 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 4.6 percent and the S&P gained 3.3 percent.

Continued optimism about a new stimulus bill contributed to the strength on Wall Street, as traders kept a close eye on the latest developments in Washington. The major averages spiked after President Donald Trump suggested he was once again in favor of a broad relief package.

Trump's comments came amid reports that the White House was planning to offer a $1.8 trillion package, which is up from the administration's previous $1.6 trillion proposal but still below the $2.2 trillion bill passed by House Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill later said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had "returned to the table with a proposal that attempted to address some of the concerns Democrats have."

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday as traders made largely cautious moves, weighing demand and supply positions in the market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November were lower by $0.59 or 1.4 percent at $40.60 a barrel.

