Renewed Support Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 20 points or 1.7 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,355-point plateau although it's looking at a green light for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is slightly positive, with stocks expected to remain rangebound and inch higher following Wednesday's losses. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index sank 19.96 points or 1.45 percent to finish at 1,357.04 after trading between 1,356.86 and 1,382.29. Volume was 18.190 billion shares worth 63.863 billion baht. There were 1,110 decliners and 391 gainers, with 278 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.80 percent, while Asset World tumbled 1.95 percent, Bangkok Bank plummeted 5.53 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical skidded 1.35 percent, Bangkok Expressway retreated 1.35 percent, BTS Group dropped 0.92 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods lost 0.72 percent, Kasikornbank declined 1.43 percent, Krung Thai Bank sank 1.92 percent, PTT surrendered 1.86 percent, PTT Exploration and Production plunged 2.59 percent, PTT Global Chemical tanked 0.99 percent, Siam Commercial Bank slid 1.69 percent, Siam Concrete fell 0.77 percent, TMB Bank was down 2.86 percent and Thailand Airport was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks fluctuated on Wednesday but ended mostly higher.

The Dow added 165.44 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 27,005.84, while the NASDAQ gained 25.76 points or 0.24 percent to end at 10,706.13 and the S&P 500 rose 18.72 points or 0.57 percent to close at 3,276.02.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders remain optimistic about the economic outlook despite the recent surge in new coronavirus cases.

Adding to the optimism, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales rebounded at a record pace in June after three straight months of declines.

Buying interest was subdued for much of the session, however, as traders worried about rising tensions between the U.S. and China after the U.S. asked Beijing to close its diplomatic consulate in Houston within the next 72 hours.

Crude oil futures settled roughly flat Wednesday, recovering well from early lows as traders weighed demand and supply levels. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $0.02 at $41.90 a barrel.

