Renewed Support Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Monday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 110 points or 1 percent. The Taiwan Stock Market now rests just above the 11,950-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic as traders suspect the geopolitical concerns in the Middle East may be overdone - while surging crude oil prices also offer support. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index skidded 157.07 points or 1.30 percent to finish at the daily low of 11,953.36 after peaking at 12,040.08.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial lost 1.29 percent, while Mega Financial fell 0.65 percent, CTBC Financial shed 0.89 percent, Fubon Financial slid 0.75 percent, First Financial was down 0.63 percent, E Sun Financial gave away 0.71 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 2.21 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation sank 1.53 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 1.20 percent, Largan Precision plunged 3.79 percent, Catcher Technology added 0.64 percent, MediaTek tumbled 2.42 percent, Asia Cement declined 1.02 percent, Taiwan Cement retreated 1.14 percent and Formosa Plastic rose 0.49 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday but bounced higher to finish in the green.

The Dow added 68.50 points or 0.24 percent to 28,703.38, while the NASDAQ gained 50.70 points or 0.56 percent to 9.071.46 and the S&P 500 rose 11.43 points or 0.35 percent to 3,246.28.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came as rising geopolitical tensions continued to weigh on the markets. Washington and Tehran continue to engage in an escalating war of words after the U.S. killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike last week.

Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as traders seem optimistic that the bluster will not amount to much and that tensions will eventually subside without a major impact on the global economy.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday amid concerns about possible supply disruptions due to an escalation in tensions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.22 or 0.4 percent at $63.27 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.