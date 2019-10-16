Renewed Selling Pressure Tipped For Singapore Shares

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market rebounded on Wednesday, one session after it had snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had gained more than 35 points or 1.1 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,135-point plateau although it's likely to turn lower again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is slightly soft on inconsistent data and profit taking. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian bourses are predicted to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index advanced 18.54 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 3,134.71 after trading between 3,120.20 and 3,144.61. Volume was 1.33 billion shares worth 1.19 billion Singapore dollars. There were 223 gainers and 174 decliners.

Among the actives, Golden Agri-Resources plummeted 2.33 percent, while Ascendas REIT surged 1.93 percent, Hongkong Land Holdings plunged 1.45 percent, Comfort DelGro soared 1.24 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust spiked 1.15 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation accelerated 0.74 percent, Keppel Corp jumped 0.67 percent, CapitaLand climbed 0.56 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering advanced 0.50 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust added 0.49 percent, Singapore Exchange sank 0.48 percent, SembCorp Industries gained 0.48 percent, DBS Group collected 0.44 percent, Wilmar International fell 0.28 percent, United Overseas Bank rose 0.19 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Genting Singapore, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Thai Beverage and SingTel all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending in the red.

The Dow shed 22.82 points or 0.08 percent to end at 27,001.98, the NASDAQ lost 24.52 points or 0.30 percent to 8,124.18 and the S&P 500 fell 5.99 points or 0.20 percent to 2,989.69.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digested mixed U.S. economic data as well as the latest batch of earnings news.

The Commerce Department noted an unexpected decrease in U.S. retail sales in September, which raised some concerns about the economic outlook but also added to optimism about further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Also, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence climbed to its highest level in well over a year in October, while the Federal Reserve released its Beige Book, which said the U.S. economy expanded at only a slight to modest pace over the past month.

Despite persisting concerns about the outlook for energy demand, crude oil prices edged higher on Wednesday amid expectations OPEC will continue to cut output. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $0.55 or 1 percent at $53.36 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will provide September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In August, imports were worth SGD41.00 billion and exports were at SGD45.18 billion for a trade surplus of SGD4.18 billion.

