Renewed Selling Pressure Predicted For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 90 points or 8.4 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,045-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to suggest heavy selling on COVIC-19 fears. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and food companies, while the energy producers were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 12.98 points or 1.25 percent to finish at 1,048.15 after trading between 1,026.89 and 1,076.16. Volume was 7.555 billion shares worth 59.186 billion baht. There were 586 decliners and 583 gainers, with 369 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info jumped 4.35 percent, while Thailand Airport dropped 1.01 percent, Asset World climbed 1.80 percent, Banpu spiked 5.04 percent, Bangkok Bank advanced 1.91 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical accelerated 4.40 percent, Bangkok Expressway gained 2.31 percent, BTS Group added 1.74 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods gathered 4.43 percent, Kasikornbank rose 1.45 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 1.52 percent, PTT perked 1.92 percent, PTT Exploration and Production skidded 1.72 percent, PTT Global Chemical fell 0.82 percent, Siam Commercial Bank lost 0.81 percent, Siam Concrete was up 0.74 percent and TMB Bank soared 2.78 percent.

The lead from Wall Street remains negative as stocks moved sharply lower again on Wednesday, extending recent weakness.

The Dow plummeted 1,338.46 points or 6.30 percent to end at 19,898.92, while the NASDAQ dropped 344.94 points or 4.70 percent to 6,989.84 and the S&P 500 tumbled 131.09 points or 5.18 percent to 2,398.10.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on Tuesday's strong gains amid continued concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Gold stocks showed a substantial move to the downside on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 13.6 percent. The sell-off by gold stocks came amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal, as gold for April delivery plunged $47.90 to $1,477.90 an ounce

Crude oil prices crashed to their lowest level in 18 years on Wednesday as growing worries about an imminent recession due to the coronavirus outbreak raised concerns about global energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $6.58 or 24 percent at $20.37 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since February 2002.

