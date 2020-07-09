Renewed Selling Pressure Likely For Thai Shares

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 45 points or 3.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,365-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on growing fears of another coronavirus wave. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mostly in the red and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished slightly higher on Thursday following gains from the cement stocks, a mixed performance from the financial shares and weakness from the energy producers.

For the day, the index added 3.35 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 1,365.81 after trading between 1,358.03 and 1,370.80. Volume was 16.921 billion shares worth 72.680 billion baht. There were 738 decliners and 542 gainers, with 410 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.53 percent, while Thailand Airport tumbled 2.17 percent, Asset World retreated 1.96 percent, Bangkok Bank shed 0.46 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical jumped 1.78 percent, Bangkok Expressway lost 0.53 percent, Kasikornbank fell 0.27 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected0.96 percent, PTT sank 0.63 percent, PTT Exploration and Production eased 0.27 percent, PTT Global Chemical declined 0.52 percent, Siam Commercial Bank gained 0.68 percent, Siam Concrete climbed 0.79 percent and TMB Bank, BTS Group and Charoen Pokphand Foods were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed to lower as stocks spend most of Thursday in the red, although the NASDAQ managed to pull itself into positive territory.

The Dow tumbled 361.19 points or 1.39 percent to finish at 1.39 percent, while the NASDAQ gained 55.25 points or 0.52 percent to end at 10,547.75 and the S&P 500 fell 17.89 points or 0.56 percent to close at 3,152.05.

The weakness on Wall Street came after more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday, the biggest increase ever by a country in a single day. That triggered fears that a re-imposition of lockdown measures will significantly weaken economic recovery chances.

In economic news, the Labor Department showed a bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Crude oil prices declined sharply Thursday as a marked surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. raised fears of another lockdown and triggered concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August sank $1.28 or 3.1 percent at $39.62 a barrel.

