Renewed Selling Pressure Likely For Taiwan Shares

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market bounced higher again in a technical rebound on Friday, one session after it had emphatically ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 50 point or 0.4 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,495-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on concerns over the coronavirus, which continues to spread. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower on Friday and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index advanced 73.36 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 11,495.10 after trading between 11,436.95 and 11,594.21.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial and Hon Hai Precision both rose 0.12 percent, while Mega Financial jumped 1.12 percent, CTBC Financial added 0.23 percent, Fubon Financial was up 0.11 percent, First Financial collected 0.43 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.11 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation skidded 1.32 percent, Largan Precision spiked 2.02 percent, Catcher Technology gained 1.04 percent, MediaTek advanced 1.17 percent, Asia Cement gained 0.56 percent, Taiwan Cement increased 0.48 percent, Formosa Plastic perked1.97 percent and E Sun Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday and remained well into the red throughout the session.

The Dow plummeted 603.41 points or 2.09 percent to 28,256.03, while the NASDAQ tumbled 148.00 points or 1.59 percent to 9,150 and the S&P 500 sank 58.14 points or 1.77 percent to 3,225.52. For the week, the Dow shed 2.5 percent, the NASDAQ lost 1.8 percent and the S&P fell 2.1 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, as the death toll from the disease continues to rise. Chinese officials said 213 people have died, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to more than 11,800.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income increased more than anticipated in December. Also, the University of Michigan said U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved in January.

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Friday, weighed down by growing concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down $0.58 or 1.1 percent at $51.56 a barrel, the lowest settlement for a front-month contract in nearly six months.

