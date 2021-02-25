Renewed Selling Pressure Likely For Malaysia Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Thursday halted the three-day slide in which it had retreated more than 25 points or 1.7 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,580-point plateau although it's expected to head south again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firmly negative on treasury yield and interest rate concerns. The European and U.S. markets were firmly in the red and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financials and plantations, while the telecoms and glove makers were mixed.

For the day, the index jumped 23.99 points or 1.54 percent to finish at 1,581.54 after trading between 1,565.77 and 1,587.11. There were 857 gainers and 402 decliners, with 411 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Axiata surged 5.00 percent, while CIMB Group soared 2.85 percent, Dialog Group fell 0.31 percent, Digi.com lost 0.52 percent, Genting shed 0.64 percent, Genting Malaysia gathered 1.40 percent, Hartalega Holdings plummeted 2.50 percent, IHH Healthcare was up 0.20 percent, IOI Corporation jumped 1.65 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong sank 0.77 percent, Maybank spiked 2.53 percent, Maxis rose 0.64 percent, MISC increased 0.30 percent, Petronas Chemicals climbed 1.43 percent, PPB Group added 0.87 percent, Press Metal skyrocketed 7.93 percent, Public Bank collected 2.21 percent, RHB Capital rallied 1.70 percent, Sime Darby perked 1.38 percent, Sime Darby Plantations gained 0.81 percent, Supermax dropped 0.99 percent, Tenaga Nasional accelerated 2.22 percent, Top Glove advanced 1.34 percent and Telekom Malaysia was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened in the red and saw the losses continue to accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow plunged 559.85 points or 1.75 percent to finish at 31,402.01, while the NASDAQ plummeted 478.54 points or 3.52 percent to close at 13,119.43 and the S&P 500 tumbled 96.09 points or 2.45 percent to close at 3,829.34.

The sell-off on Wall Street followed a continued increase in treasury yields, which led to renewed concerns about interest rates. The yields on ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds rose to their highest levels in a year, with the ten-year yield spiking above 1.6 percent in intraday trading.

The increase in yields followed the release of a batch of largely upbeat U.S. economic data, including a report from the Labor Department showing a steep drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

The Commerce Department also reported that new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods spiked more than expected in January. A separate report from the Commerce Department showed U.S. gross domestic product jumped slightly more than estimated in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Crude oil futures rose on Thursday for a fourth straight session amid hopes global energy demand will see a significant rise and hit pre-Covid-19 levels by the end of this year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April was up $0.31 or 0.5 percent at $63.53 a barrel after hitting a fresh 13-month high of $63.81 a barrel.

