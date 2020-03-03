Renewed Selling Pressure Likely For Malaysia Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday halted the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 40 points or 2.9 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,480-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on rising concerns over the effect of the coronavirus on the global economy. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the plantations and telecoms, while the financial shares were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 11.70 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 1,478.64 after trading between 1,466.90 and 1,481.36. Volume was 3.1 billion shares worth 2.5 billion ringgit. There were 456 gainers and 410 decliners.

Among the actives, Public Bank surged 3.98 percent, while RHB Capital soared 2.73 percent, Genting spiked 2.46 percent, CIMB Group tumbled 2.17 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings skidded 2.05 percent, Sime Darby accelerated 2.04 percent, Top Glove jumped 1.79 percent, Petronas Chemicals climbed 1.73 percent, Sime Darby Plantations perked 1.48 percent, IOI Corporation gathered 1.45 percent, IHH Healthcare dropped 1.41 percent, Press Metal advanced 1.29 percent, Maxis sank 1.28 percent, Digi.com added 0.99 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gained 0.92 percent, Dialog Group rose 0.91 percent, Hartalega Holdings shed 0.50 percent, Petronas Gas and Genting Malaysia both increased 0.36 percent, Maybank collected 0.24 percent and Tenaga Nasional and AMMB Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests consolidation as stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading day on Tuesday.

The Dow shed 785.91 points or 2.94 percent to end at 25,917.41, while the NASDAQ lost 268.08 points or 2.99 percent to 8,684.09 and the S&P fell 86.86 points or 2.81 percent to 3,003.37.

The sell-off on Wall Street came after the Federal Reserve announced a surprise decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points to 1 to 1-1/4 percent. The move was partly seen as an effort to calm the markets in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak but may have served to raise concerns about how severely the central bank expects the epidemic to impact the economy.

Crude oil prices surged higher on Tuesday amid expectations that OPEC and allies will deepen production cuts during their meeting this week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $0.43 or 0.9 percent at $47.18 a barrel, after having peaking at $48.66 at one point.

Closer to home, Malaysia will provide January data for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In December, imports were worth 73.82 billion ringgit and exports were at 86.40 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 12.58 billion ringgit.

