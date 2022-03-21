Renewed Selling Pressure Likely For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the two-day slide in which it had given up almost 40 points or 0.7 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,955-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on concerns over the outlook for interest rates, as well as profit taking among some of the more overbought bourses. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished barely higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index rose 0.22 points or 0.00 percent to finish at 6,955.18 after trading between 6,929.93 and 6,974.15.

Among the actives, Bank Negara Indonesia declined 2.71 percent, while Bank Mandiri tanked 3.47 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 0.22 percent, Indosat strengthened 1.42 percent, Indocement tumbled 3.19 percent, Semen Indonesia skidded 1.13 percent, Indofood Suskes and Astra Agro Lestari both dropped 0.83 percent, United Tractors dipped 0.29 percent, Astra International rallied 3.12 percent, Energi Mega Persada climbed 1.27 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations improved 0.84 percent, Aneka Tambang retreated 1.26 percent, Vale Indonesia sank 0.86 percent, Timah skidded 0.90 percent, Bumi Resources skyrocketed 9.26 percent and Bank Danamon Indonesia, Bank CIMB Niaga and Bank Central Asia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages spent most of Monday morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before moving solidly lower in the afternoon and finishing that way.

The Dow tumbled 201.94 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 34,552.99, while the NASDAQ sank 55.38 points or 0.40 percent to close at 13,838.46 and the S&P 500 fell 1.94 points or 0.04 percent to end at 4,461.18.

The lower close on Wall Street came following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who suggested the central bank might raise interest rates more aggressively if inflation remains too high.

The pullback on Wall Street also reflected profit taking as lingering concerns about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and higher oil prices inspired traders to cash in on last week's gains.

Crude oil prices hit a two-week high on Monday amid concerns over the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and on expectations the EU might impose a ban on Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $7.42 or 7.1 percent at $112.12 a barrel.

