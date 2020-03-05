Renewed Selling Pressure Likely For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Thursday snapped the two-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 70 points or 0.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 26,770-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative as stocks are expected to remain on the coronavirus roller coaster. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks, casinos and insurance companies.

For the day, the index soared 545.80 points or 2.08 percent to finish at 26,767.87 after trading between 26,315.36 and 26,805.58.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies surged 5.04 percent, while WH Group soared 4.19 percent, China Mengniu Dairy accelerated 3.50 percent, AIA Group spiked 3.46 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical jumped 3.20 percent, Tencent Holdings climbed 3.10 percent, Galaxy Entertainment gathered 3.03 percent, Sands China perked 2.57 percent, Ping An Insurance advanced 2.36 percent, China Life Insurance added 2.09 percent, New World Development and Hong Kong & China Gas both gained 1.60 percent, CNOOC rose 1.47 percent, CITIC increased 1.33 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.29 percent, BOC Hong Kong was up 1.16 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 0.25 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks moved sharply lower on Thursday, extending the volatility seen over the past several sessions.

The Dow plunged 969.58 points or 3.58 percent to finish at 26,121.28, while the NASDAQ sank 279.49 points or 3.10 percent to 8,738.59 and the S&P 500 tumbled 106.18 points or 3.39 percent to 3,023.94.

Ongoing concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak contributed to the sell-off on Wall Street, as some traders look to cash in on Wednesday's strong gains.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a drop in first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week, while a separate report showed labor productivity increased by less than estimated in Q4 of 2019. And the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods pulled back more than expected in January.

Crude oil prices declined sharply Thursday on reports that OPEC has recommended an extension of current output cuts and trim output by another 1.5 million barrels a day for the second quarter. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April lost $0.88 or 2 percent at $45.90 a barrel.

