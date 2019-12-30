Renewed Selling Pressure Likely For China Shares

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the three-day slide in which it had retreated nearly 60 points or 2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,040-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on easing crude oil prices, with profit taking also expected ahead of the new year. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the properties and oil and insurance companies, although the financials weighed.

For the day, the index jumped 34.98 points or 1.16 percent to finish at 3,040.02 after trading between 2,983.34 and 3,041.40. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 15.60 points or 0.92 percent to end at 1,713.51.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.17 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.54 percent, China Construction Bank lost 0.28 percent, China Merchants Bank eased 0.08 percent, China Life Insurance accelerated 2.99 percent, Ping An Insurance climbed 1.38 percent, PetroChina added 0.69 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.59 percent, China Shenhua Energy spiked 2.47 percent, Gemdale jumped 2.22 percent, Poly Developments soared 2.52 percent and China Vanke perked 1.84 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks moved mostly lower in light volume on Monday, pulling back from record highs as traders cashed in ahead of the new year.

The Dow shed 183.12 points or 0.64 percent to 28,462.14, while the NASDAQ lost 60.62 points or 0.67 percent to 8,945.99 and the S&P 500 fell 18.73 points or 0.58 percent to 3,221.29.

Trading activity was subdued, however, as some traders remained away from their desks ahead of the New Year's Day holiday on Wednesday.

In economic news, MNI Indicators said Chicago-area business activity continued to contract in December, although the pace of contraction slowed from the previous month. Also, the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales in the U.S. rebounded in November.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and ended slightly lower on Monday, snapping a four-session winning streak. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $0.04 at $61.68 a barrel after rising to a high of $62.34 earlier in the day.

Closer to home, China is on Tuesday scheduled to release its official manufacturing PMI for December. The manufacturing PMI is tipped to show a score of 50.1, down from 50.2 in November. The non-manufacturing PMI is pegged at 54.2, down from 54.4 in the previous month. The composite is called at 53.4, down from 53.7 a month earlier.

