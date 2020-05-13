Renewed Selling Pressure Expected For South Korea Bourse

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 25 points or 1.2 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 1,940-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on renewed concerns that the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will damage the economy more than predicted. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the oil and chemical companies, while the financials and technology stocks were also mostly in the green.

For the day, the index climbed 18.25 points or 0.95 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,940.42 after trading as low as 1,897.24. Volume was 608 million shares worth 8.79 trillion won. There were 426 gainers and 403 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial jumped 1.90 percent, while KB Financial shed 0.32 percent, Hana Financial collected 1.57 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.36 percent, LG Electronics advanced 0.92 percent, SK Hynix tumbled 2.45 percent, LG Chem soared 4.14 percent, Lotte Chemical increased 2.46 percent, S-Oil rose 0.30 percent, SK Innovation was up 0.10 percent, POSCO perked 1.76 percent, SK Telecom sank 1.67 percent, KEPCO spiked 2.56 percent, Hyundai Motors accelerated 1.31 percent and Kia Motors was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened lower Wednesday and stayed that way throughout the session, extending losses from the previous day.

The Dow plummeted 516.81 points or 2.17 percent to finish at 23,247.97, while the NASDAQ lost 139.38 points or 1.55 percent to 8,863.17 and the S&P 500 fell 50.12 points or 1.75 percent to end at 2,820.00.

The continued weakness on Wall Street came as traders reacted to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments about the economic outlook. Powell warned the coronavirus crisis raises longer-term concerns that could result in an extended period of low productivity growth and stagnant incomes.

Powell's comments come a day after House Democrats unveiled a new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill that is likely to face considerable opposition in the Republican-led Senate.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Wednesday despite data showing a drop in U.S. stockpiles as well as a decline in output last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.49 or 1.9 percent at $25.29 a barrel.

