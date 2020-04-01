Renewed Selling Pressure Expected For Singapore Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five sessions since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 270 points or 12 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,440-point plateau and it figures to take further damage again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests further consolidation on coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The STI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and plantations.

For the day, the index sank 40.96 points or 1.65 percent to finish at 2,440.27 after trading between 2,419.10 and 2,481.44. Volume was 1.27 billion shares worth 1.31 billion Singapore dollars. There were 298 decliners and 138 gainers.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Commercial Trust cratered 4.58 percent, while Mapletree Commercial Trust plummeted 4.37 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust plunged 3.35 percent, Comfort DelGro tanked 3.29 percent, CapitaLand tumbled 3.16 percent, Singapore Press Holdings skidded 2.73 percent, Hongkong Land jumped 2.40 percent, DBS Group retreated 2.26 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering declined 2.24 percent, United Overseas Bank sank 1.85 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dropped 1.74 percent, SembCorp Industries shed 1.29 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust lost 1.27 percent, Wilmar International fell 1.24 percent, Thai Beverage slid 0.83 percent, SingTel dipped 0.79 percent, Genting Singapore slipped 0.72 percent, Ascendas REIT was down 0.71 percent, Singapore Exchange eased 0.65 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding added 0.60 percent and Keppel Corp was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened lower on Wednesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow shed 973.65 points or 4.44 percent to finish at 20,943.51, while the NASDAQ lost 339.52 points or 4.41 percent to 7,360.58 and the S&P 500 fell 114.09 points or 4.41 percent to 2,470.50.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid renewed coronavirus concerns after White House officials warned of nearly a quarter million deaths from the pandemic, which Trump previously sought to downplay.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP noted a modest decrease in private sector employment in March, although the data does not reflect the impact of coronavirus-induced shutdowns. Also, the Institute for Supply Management saw a modest drop in manufacturing activity in March.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday as data showed crude stockpiles in the U.S. rose for a 10th straight week. Continued worries about the outlook for energy demand amid the coronavirus outbreak also weighed on energy prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May dipped $0.17 or 0.8 percent at $20.31 a barrel.

