Renewed Selling Pressure Expected For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday snapped the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 750 points or 3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 24,890-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with oil and technology stocks expected to weigh heavily. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are likely to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, properties, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index soared 513.25 points or 2.11 percent to finish at 24,890.68 after trading between 24,662.04 and 25,031.57.

Among the actives, Sands China skyrocketed 9.83 percent, while Wharf Real Estate surged 5.66 percent, Galaxy Entertainment soared 5.47 percent, China Mobile spiked 3.56 percent, Techtronic Industries accelerated 3.40 percent, CNOOC jumped 3.06 percent, Sino Land gathered 2.93 percent, CITIC climbed 2.88 percent, WH Group perked 2.70 percent, AIA Group rallied 2.54 percent, Tencent Holdings advanced 2.29 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 2.20 percent, China Mengniu Dairy added 2.15 percent, BOC Hong Kong gained 2.11 percent, New World Development rose 2.08 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) increased 1.76 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical was up 1.29 percent, AAC Technologies added 1.04 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 0.91 percent, Power Assets rose 0.70 percent, Hengan International fell 0.68 percent and Ping An Insurance rose 0.49 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were mixed for most of Tuesday's trade before sinking firmly into the red going into the close.

The Dow shed 104.53 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 27,686.91, while the NASDAQ tumbled 185.53 points or 1.69 percent to end at 10.782.37 and the S&P 500 fell 26.78 points or 0.80 percent to close at 3,333.69.

The late-day sell-off on Wall Street came as traders continued to cycle out of big-name tech stocks, with the NASDAQ extending the pullback seen over the two previous session - especially tech giants such as Netflix (NFLX), Apple (AAPL), and Facebook (FB).

Some optimism was generated by news that Russia has approved a vaccine for COVID-19, with Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming it works quite effectively - although the speed of the development of the vaccine has raised questions about its safety.

In economic news, the Labor Department said producer prices climbed by more than expected in July.

Crude oil futures ended with a loss Tuesday due to margin pressures following a huge sell-off in gold and silver futures. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September sank $0.33 or 0.8 percent at $41.61 a barrel after reaching a five-month high of $42.94 earlier in the session.

