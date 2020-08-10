Renewed Selling Pressure Called For Taiwan Shares

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after it had ended the three-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 410 points or 3.5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 12,900-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on hopes for stimulus in the United States, although tech shares are expected to see further profit taking. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and mixed performances from the technology and cement companies.

For the day, the index added 65.13 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 12,894.00 after trading between 12,786.80 and 12,933.16.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial jumped 1.51 percent, while Mega Financial was up 0.15 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.26 percent, Fubon Financial climbed 1.46 percent, E Sun Financial slid 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.58 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation skidded 1.17 percent, Hon Hai Precision rallied 2.81 percent, Largan Precision dropped 0.87 percent, Catcher Technology fell 0.22 percent, MediaTek rose 0.14 percent, Asia Cement gained 0.37 percent, Taiwan Cement lost 1.06 percent, Formosa Plastic spiked 1.88 percent and First Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks moved mostly higher on Monday, although the tech-heavy NASDAQ ended in the red.

The Dow jumped 357.94 points or 1.30 percent to finish at 27,791.44, while the NASDAQ slid 42.64 points or 0.39 percent to end at 10,968.36 and the S&P 500 rose 9.19 points or 0.27 percent to close at 3,360.47.

The strength on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump signed executive orders aimed at extending coronavirus relief to Americans after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on a new coronavirus relief package.

Concerns about rising tensions between the U.S. and China also helped to keep buying interest somewhat subdued on the day.

Crude oil prices climbed higher Monday as optimism about energy demand rose after solid factory data from China and hopes for virus-related stimulus in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up $0.72 or 1.7 percent at $41.94 a barrel.

