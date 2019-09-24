Renewed Selling Pressure Called For China Shares

(RTTNews) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after it had ended the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 30 points or 0.9 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,985-point plateau although it figures to move lower again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on a worsening outlook for the world economy and tumbling crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday as mixed performances from the financial shares were capped by weakness from the oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index collected 8.26 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 2,985.34 after trading between 2,973.76 and 3,002.90. The Shenzhen Composite Index rose 5.50 points or 0.33 percent to end at 1,665.56.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.36 percent, while China Construction Bank shed 0.43 percent, China Merchants Bank rose 0.12 percent, China Life Insurance lost 0.45 percent, Ping An Insurance was up 0.04 percent, PetroChina fell 0.32 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dipped 0.20 percent, China Shenhua Energy advanced 0.94 percent, Gemdale eased 0.09 percent, Poly Developments sank 0.62 percent, China Vanke dipped 0.08 percent and Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were unable to hold a firm opening on Tuesday, sliding throughout the day to finish firmly in the red.

The Dow shed 142.22 points or 0.53 percent to 26,807.77, while the NASDAQ lost 118.83 points or 1.46 percent to 7,993.63 and the S&P 500 fell 25.18 points or 0.84 percent to 2,966.60.

Early buying interest faded following the release of a report from the Conference Board showing a substantial deterioration in U.S. consumer confidence in September.

Stocks saw further downside in afternoon trading amid reports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is prepared to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The president has come under fire amid allegations he threatened to withhold military aid unless Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky conducted an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday as weak economic data from Asia, Europe and the U.S. raised concerns about near term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $1.35 or 2.3 percent at $57.29 a barrel.

