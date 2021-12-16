Renewed Selling Pressure Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market rebounded on Thursday, one day after snapping the two-day winning streak in which it had gained more than a dozen points or 0.7 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,645-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with profit taking - especially among technology stocks - fueling a downward correction after sharp gains a day earlier. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished sharply higher on Thursday following large gains from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index climbed 21.66 points or 1.33 percent to finish at 1,645.32 after trading between 1,624.31 and 1,645.44. Volume was 29.058 billion shares worth 89.098 billion baht. There were 1,016 gainers and 588 decliners, with 561 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info gained 0.92 percent, while Thailand Airport shed 0.41 percent, Bangkok Bank rallied 2.94 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical jumped 1.78 percent, BTS Group added 0.53 percent, CP All Public climbed 1.28 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods and PTT Exploration and Production both advanced 0.84 percent, Energy Absolute skyrocketed 15.29 percent, Gulf soared 4.27 percent, IRPC improved 1.58 percent, Kasikornbank spiked 3.25 percent, Krung Thai Bank surged 4.84 percent, Krung Thai Card gathered 0.88 percent, PTT Oil & Retail increased 1.98 percent, PTT Global Chemical perked 1.72 percent, SCG Packaging rose 0.78 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 3.23 percent, Siam Concrete strengthened 1.07 percent, True Corporation was up 0.43 percent, TTB Bank accelerated 4.58 percent and Bangkok Expressway and PTT were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened slightly higher on Thursday but quickly turned lower, sinking to session lows at the close.

The Dow dipped 29.79 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 35,897.64, while the NASDAQ plummeted 385.15 points or 2.47 percent to close at 15,180.43 and the S&P 500 sank 41.18 points or 0.87 percent to end at 4,668.67.

The pull back on Wall Street came as traders continued to digest the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday, which was to accelerate the pace of tapering its asset purchases and forecast as many as three interest rate hikes next year.

While some stocks benefited from reduced uncertainty about the outlook for monetary policy, high-growth tech stocks fell sharply amid concerns about the impact of higher interest rates.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a modest rebound in first-time jobless claims last week, while the Fed also said U.S. industrial production increased less than expected in November. Also, the Commerce Department said housing starts and building permits both surged much more than expected last month.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday, aided by data showing increased demand for energy in the U.S. and a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $1.51 or 2.1 percent at $72.38 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.