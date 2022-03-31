Renewed Selling Pressure Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Thursday snapped the three-day slide in which it had slipped almost 20 points or 1.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,585-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with oil and technology stocks expected to lead the way lower. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and the telecoms.

For the day, the index rose 4.14 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 1,587.36 after trading between 1,576.09 and 1,589.06. Volume was 2.860 billion shares worth 2.363 billion ringgit. There were 530 gainers and 370 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata and Digi.com both gained 0.26 percent, while Dialog Group spiked 1.11 percent, Genting rose 0.21 percent, Genting Malaysia and RHB Capital both advanced 0.34 percent, Hartalega Holdings soared 1.25 percent, IHH Healthcare rallied 0.65 percent, INARI tumbled 1.29 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong was up 0.08 percent, Maybank and MISC both jumped 0.68 percent, Maxis sank 0.76 percent, MRDIY added 0.29 percent, Petronas Chemicals climbed 0.42 percent, PPB Group perked 0.23 percent, Press Metal dipped 0.32 percent, Public Bank collected 0.43 percent, Sime Darby dropped 0.41 percent, Sime Darby Plantations slumped 0.60 percent, Telekom Malaysia surged 2.95 percent, Tenaga Nasional fell 0.33 percent and Top Glove, CIMB Group and IOI Corporation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and the losses accelerated as the session progressed, finishing solidly in the red.

The Dow plummeted 550.46 points or 1.56 percent to finish at 34,678.35, while the NASDAQ plunged 221.76 points or 1.54 percent to close at 14,220.52 and the S&P 500 tumbled 72.04 points or 1.57 percent to end at 4,530.41.

Selling pressure picked up considerably in the final hour of the last trading day of the quarter, which marked the first negative quarter for the major averages since the first quarter of 2020.

For the first three months of 2022, the Nasdaq plummeted by 9.1 percent and the S&P 500 and Dow dove by 4.9 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, although the major averages regained some ground in March.

Traders may also have been looking to safer havens ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report later today.

Crude oil prices drifted plummeted on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden authorized the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve for the next six months. West Texas International Crude oil futures for May ended lower by $7.54 or 7 percent at $100.28 a barrel, the lowest close since March 16.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.