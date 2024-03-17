Renewed Selling Pressure Anticipated For China Shares

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the three-day slide in which it had dropped almost 30 points or 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,050-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is one of caution ahead of the FOMC meeting later this week. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Friday as sharp gains from the resource stocks were offset by weakness from the properties and financials.

For the day, the index added 16.40 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 3,054.64 after trading between 3,023.22 and 3,056.45. The Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 16.58 points or 0.94 percent to end at 1,774.68.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.39 percent, while Bank of China slumped 0.46 percent, China Construction Bank shed 0.44 percent, China Merchants Bank eased 0.22 percent, China Life Insurance lost 0.56 percent, Jiangxi Copper skyrocketed 7.36 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) surged 4.02 percent, Yankuang Energy tumbled 1.88 percent, PetroChina added 0.68 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) slid 0.32 percent, Huaneng Power jumped 1.53 percent, China Shenhua Energy fell 0.29 percent, Gemdale dipped 0.24 percent, Poly Developments dropped 0.82 percent, China Vanke plunged 2.47 percent and Bank of Communications was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Friday and remained under water throughout the trading day.

The Dow tumbled 190.89 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 38,714.77, while the NASDAQ dropped 155.36 points or 0.96 percent to close at 15,973.17 and the S&P 500 sank 33.39 points or 0.65 percent to end at 5,117.09. For the week, the NASDAQ fell 0.7 percent, the S&P eased 0.1 percent and the Dow was nearly flat.

The weakness on Wall Street reflected concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Fed's monetary policy meeting later this week.

While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders will look to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates. Recent hotter-than-expected inflation readings have reduced optimism that the Fed's first rate cut may come in June.

In economic news, the Labor Department said U.S. import prices increased in line with estimates in February, while export prices exceeded expectations. The Fed also noted a slight increase in U.S. industrial production in February.

Oil prices dropped on Friday, retreating from multi-month highs, due largely to profit taking after recent strong gains. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down by $0.22 at $81.04 a barrel.

Closer to home, China is scheduled to release a batch of data later today, including February figures for retail sales, industrial production, fixed asset investment and unemployment. In January, retail sales were up 7.4 percent on year, while industrial production gained 6.8 percent, FAI rose 3.0 percent and the jobless rate was 5.1 percent.

