Renewed Gaza fighting stretches into second day after Israel-Hamas truce collapses

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

December 01, 2023 — 05:55 pm EST

       GAZA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Renewed fighting in Gaza
stretched into a second day on Saturday after talks to extend a
week-old truce with Hamas collapsed and mediators said Israeli
bombardments were complicating attempts to again pause
hostilities.
    Eastern areas of Khan Younis in southern Gaza came under
intense bombardment as the truce deadline lapsed shortly after
dawn on Friday, with columns of smoke rising into the sky,
Reuters journalists in the city said. 
    By Friday evening, Gaza health officials said Israeli air
strikes had killed 184 people, wounded at least 589 others and
hit more than 20 houses. 
    Residents took to the road with belongings heaped up in
carts, searching for shelter further west.
    The warring sides blamed the other for the collapse of the
truce by rejecting terms to extend the daily release of hostages
held by militants in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli
jails.
        The United Nations said the fighting would worsen an
extreme humanitarian emergency. "Hell on Earth has returned to
Gaza," said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the U.N. humanitarian
office in Geneva.
        "Today, in a matter of hours, scores were reportedly
killed and injured. Families were told to evacuate, again. Hopes
were dashed," said U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths, adding that
children, women and men of Gaza had "nowhere safe to go and very
little to survive on."
    A pause that started on Nov. 24 had been extended twice and
Israel had said it could continue as long as Hamas released 10
hostages each day. But after seven days during which women,
children and foreign hostages were freed, mediators failed to
find a formula to release more, including Israeli soldiers and
civilian men.
    Israel accused Hamas of refusing to release all the women it
held. A Palestinian official said the breakdown occurred over
female Israeli soldiers.
    Israel has sworn to annihilate Hamas after an Oct. 7 rampage
 in which it says the militant group killed 1,200 people and
took 240 hostage.
    Israeli assaults since have laid waste much of Gaza, which
Hamas has ruled since 2007. Palestinian health authorities
deemed reliable by the United Nations say more than 15,000
Gazans have been killed and thousands are missing.
    
    QATAR SAYS NEGOTIATIONS CONTINUING 
    Qatar, which has played a central role as mediator, said
negotiations were still going on with Israelis and Palestinians
to restore the truce, but Israel's renewed bombardment of Gaza
had complicated matters.
    In the north of Gaza, previously the main war zone, huge
plumes of smoke rose above the ruins, seen from across the fence
in Israel. Gunfire and explosions rang out above the sound of
barking dogs.
    Residents and officials from Hamas said its fighters armed
with rocket-propelled grenades battled Israeli troops and tanks
in Gaza City's Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in the north.
    Sirens blared across southern Israel as militants fired
rockets from the coastal enclave into towns. Hamas said it had
targeted Tel Aviv, but there were no reports of casualties or
damage there.
    There were casualties reported in southern Lebanon, another
flashpoint of conflict for Israel. A Lebanese official said
Israeli shelling killed three people on Friday. The Iran-backed
Lebanese group Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, said it had carried out
several attacks on Israeli military positions at the border in
support of Palestinians.
    The Israeli army said its artillery struck sources of fire
from Lebanon and air defences had intercepted two launches.
Reuters could not confirm any of the battlefield accounts.
    
    U.S. AND HAMAS TRADE ACCUSATIONS
        The United States blamed Hamas for the renewed fighting,
saying it had failed to produce a new list of hostages to
release.
    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, ending a trip to the
region, said Hamas had started firing rockets before the pause
in hostilities expired, had carried out a deadly shooting attack
in Jerusalem on Thursday and had not followed through on
commitments on hostages.
        Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Warner, who chairs the
Senate Intelligence Committee, said Washington should be putting
pressure on Israel, telling Reuters:
    "We should be pushing Israel to realize this is not only a
military conflict, but it is a conflict for hearts and minds of
people in the world and people in United States."
        Hamas accused Washington of giving a green light for an
Israeli "war of genocide and ethnic cleansing." 
    "Today, it brazenly repeats the Zionist lies, which hold
Hamas responsible for resuming the war and not extending the
humanitarian truce," it said in a statement.
    Israel said its ground, air and naval forces struck more
than 200 "terror targets" in Gaza.
    The Palestinian Red Crescent said Israeli forces had stopped
all deliveries of aid into Gaza through the Rafah border
crossing with Egypt. 
    COGAT, the Israeli agency for civilian coordination with the
Palestinians, said aid agreed under the truce had been stopped
but, at Washington's request, "dozens" of other trucks with
water, food and medical supplies had reached the enclave.
    Gazans said they feared the bombing of southern parts of the
territory could herald an expansion of the war into areas Israel
had previously described as safe.
    The United States is working on a plan with Israel to
minimize harm to civilians in any military operation in southern
Gaza, a senior U.S. official said. Friday's bombing was most
intense in Khan Younis and Rafah in the south, however, medics
and witnesses said. Hundreds of thousands of Gazans have been
sheltering there because of fighting in the north.
        Leaflets dropped on eastern areas of Khan Younis ordered
residents of four towns to evacuate - not to other areas in Khan
Younis as in the past, but further south to Rafah.
    "You have been warned," said the leaflets, written in
Arabic.
    Israel released a link to a map showing Gaza divided into
hundreds of districts, which it said would be used in future to
communicate which areas were safe.
    In Rafah, residents carried several small children, streaked
with blood and covered in dust, out of a house that had been
struck. Mohammed Abu-Elneen, whose father owns the house, said
it was sheltering people displaced from elsewhere.

