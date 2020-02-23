Renewed Consolidation Predicted For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Friday halted the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 35 points or 2.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,495-point plateau although it's expected to head south again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on renewed concerns about the coronavirus and its repercussions. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and the Asian markets are now expected to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the food companies and mixed performances from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index added 3.85 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 1,495.09 after trading between 1,476.17 and 1,495.17. Volume was 16.699 billion shares worth 56.082 billion baht. There were 831 decliners and 768 gainers, with 535 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info spiked 2.43 percent, while Thailand Airport climbed 1.16 percent, Asset World accelerated 1.80 percent, Banpu plummeted 7.61 percent, Bangkok Bank gathered 1.43 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical dropped 0.82 percent, Bangkok Expressway advanced 0.93 percent, BTS Group perked 2.38 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods soared 3.48 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.37 percent, Krung Thai Bank shed 0.63 percent, PTT lost 0.56 percent, PTT Exploration and Production fell 0.40 percent, PTT Global Chemical added 0.50 percent, Siam Commercial Bank dipped 0.26 percent, Siam Concrete sank 1.69 percent and TMB Bank dropped 0.75 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened firmly in the red on Friday and remained there throughout the sessions, extending recent losses.

The Dow shed 227.57 points or 0.78 percent to end at 28,992.41, the NASDAQ lost 174.38 points or 1.79 percent to 9,576.59 and the S&P 500 fell 35.48 points or 1.05 percent to 3,337.75. For the week, the Dow shed 1.4 percent, the NASDAQ fell 1.6 percent and the S&P slumped 1.3 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street came as traders tracked the latest coronavirus news, with Chinese officials reporting 1,109 new confirmed cases of the illness, up sharply from 349 cases the previous day.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors reported a pullback in existing home sales in January - although home sales in January were up by 9.6 percent on an annual basis.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday on reports suggesting a rift in the crude-production alliance between Saudi Arabia and Russia. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.50 or 0.9 percent at $53.38 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.