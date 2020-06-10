Renewed Consolidation Predicted For Singapore Shares

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market bounced higher again on Wednesday, one session after it had snapped the six-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 300 points or 11 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,800-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with profit taking expected following recent rallies. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished slightly higher on Wednesday as gains from the financials were capped by weakness from the industrials and a mixed picture from the property sector.

For the day, the index picked up 6.40 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 2,800.57 after trading between 2,789.19 and 2,822.75. Volume was 1.63 billion shares worth 1.54 billion Singapore dollars. There were 268 gainers and 196 decliners.

Among the actives, SATS surged 2.74 percent, while SembCorp Industries plunged 2.39 percent, Hongkong Land plunged 2.28 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust soared 2.14 percent, United Overseas Bank spiked 1.94 percent, Thai Beverage accelerated 1.39 percent, Wilmar International rallied 1.25 percent, Genting Singapore tumbled 1.24 percent, Comfort DelGro jumped 1.24 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding skidded 0.98 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust climbed 0.93 percent, SingTel retreated 0.75 percent, Singapore Airlines gathered 0.69 percent, Ascendas REIT declined 0.61 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust advanced 0.52 percent, DBS Group added 0.48 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust gained 0.45 percent, Keppel Corp rose 0.32 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.31 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering increased 0.28 percent, Singapore Exchange was up 0.24 percent and Singapore Press Holdings and CapitaLand were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks saw considerable volatility Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement before eventually ending mixed.

The Dow dropped 282.31 points or 1.04 percent to finish at 26,989.99, while the NASDAQ added 66.59 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 10,020.35 and the S&P 500 fell 17.04 points or 0.53 percent to close at 3,190.14.

The continued advance by the Nasdaq partly reflected notable gains by big-name tech companies like Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN), which jumped by 2.6 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, to new record closing highs.

Meanwhile, the lower closes by the Dow and the S&P 500 came even though both indexes briefly turned positive after the Fed indicated interest rates are likely to remain at current near-zero levels through 2022.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Wednesday as the dollar weakened after the Fed indicated that interest rates will remain near zero through the end of 2022. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July settled at $39.60 a barrel, gaining $0.66 or 1.7 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.