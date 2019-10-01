Renewed Consolidation Likely For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 10 points or 0.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,590-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on growing concern for the world economy. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the plantation stocks and financials.

For the day, the index gained 5.53 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 1,589.44 after trading between 1,583.84 and 1,589.64. Volume was 1.8 billion shares worth 1.3 billion ringgit. There were 439 gainers and 296 decliners.

Among the actives, Sime Darby surged 2.22 percent, while Sime Darby Plantations soared 2.11 percent, RHB Capital spiked 1.24 percent, MISC jumped 1.15 percent, Genting Malaysia accelerated 0.99 percent, Maybank climbed 0.94 percent, Top Glove gathered 0.90 percent, Hartalega Holdings skidded 0.76 percent, Digi.com perked 0.63 percent, Tenaga Nasional advanced 0.44 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong added 0.43 percent, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals both fell 0.40 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.40 percent, Genting eased 0.17 percent and PPB Group, Dialog Group, IHH Healthcare, AMMB Holdings and IOI Corporation all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks failed to sustain an early move to the upside on Tuesday, slipping into the red with the losses accelerating as the day progressed.

The Dow shed 343.79 points or 1.28 percent to 26,573.04, while the NASDAQ lost 90.65 points or 1.13 percent to 7,908.68 and the S&P 500 fell 36.49 points or 1.23 percent to 2,940.25.

The downturn by stocks came followed a report from the Institute for Supply Management noting continued contraction in U.S. manufacturing activity in September. With the unexpected drop, the index fell to its lowest level since June 2009, the last month of the Great Recession.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump blamed the weak manufacturing data on the Federal Reserve, which he blasted as pathetic in a post on Twitter.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Tuesday as weak economic data from across the globe continued to raise concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $0.45 or 0.8 percent at $53.62 a barrel, after having advanced to $54.84 earlier in the session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.