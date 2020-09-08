Renewed Consolidation Likely For Malaysia Shares

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 35 points or 2.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just shy of the 1,520-point plateau and it figures to remain rangebound again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with oil and technology stocks expected to drag the markets lower. The European and U.S. bourses were firmly lower and the Asian markets are tipped to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financials and plantations, while the rubber glove makers were soft.

For the day, the index added 2.94 points or 0.19 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,519.32 after moving as low as 1,494.19. Volume was 9.035 billion shares worth 4.570 billion ringgit. There were 867 decliners and 309 gainers,

Among the actives, Top Glove Corporation plummeted 7.73 percent, while IHH Healthcare surged 7.37 percent, Axiata soared 6.27 percent, Maybank rallied 3.31 percent, Hartalega Holdings plunged 2.86 percent, Tenaga Nasional spiked 2.35 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong tanked 1.74 percent, Digi.com tumbled 1.70 percent, Petronas Chemicals accelerated 1.61 percent, Maxis jumped 1.18 percent, IOI Corporation climbed 0.90 percent, Dialog Group gathered 0.83 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings perked 0.78 percent, PPB Group skidded 0.74 percent, AMMB Holdings advanced 0.66 percent, Sime Darby Plantations added 0.39 percent, MISC sank 0.39 percent, Public Bank dropped 0.37 percent, CIMB Group shed 0.31 percent, Genting lost 0.28 percent, RHB Capital collected0.21 percent, Press Metal gained 0.19 percent and Sime Darby and Genting Malaysia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened sharply lower and remained solidly in the red throughout the session.

The Dow plunged 632.42 points or 2.25 percent to finish at 27,500.89, while the NASDAQ plummeted 465.44 points or 4.11 percent to end at 10,847.69 and the S&P 500 tumbled 95.12 points or 2.78 percent to close at 3,331.84.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders continued to cash in on recent strength in the markets, with the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 pulling back further off record highs. Technology stocks helped to lead the way lower once again, as Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) all saw steep losses.

Energy stocks also took a hit as crude oil futures settled at near three-month lows on Tuesday as prices fell sharply amid renewed worries about outlook for energy demand due to rising tensions between the U.S. and China, a stronger dollar and a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in Europe.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $3.01 or 7.6 percent at $36.76 a barrel after hitting a low of $36.13 in the session.

