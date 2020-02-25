Renewed Consolidation Expected For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Tuesday halted the four-day losing streak in which it had plummeted more than 130 points or 6.3 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,100-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains negative on fears that the coronavirus is spreading. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the chemical companies and mixed performances from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index climbed 24.57 points or 1.18 percent to finish at 2,103.61 after trading between 2,071.50 and 2,105.49. Volume was 1.5 billion shares worth 8.75 trillion won. There were 706 gainers and 155 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.59 percent, while KB Financial added 0.51 percent, Hana Financial eased 0.16 percent, Samsung Electronics jumped 1.94 percent, LG Electronics sank 1.01 percent, LG Chem climbed 1.14 percent, SK Hynix tumbled 1.51 percent, POSCO shed 0.74 percent, KEPCO plunged 3.33 percent, Kia Motors dropped 1.17 percent, S-Oil fell 0.56 percent, SK Innovation lost 0.81 percent and Hyundai Motors and SK Telecom were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests consolidation as stocks opened higher on Tuesday but quickly reversed course and fell deeply into the red.

The Dow shed 879.44 points or 3.15 percent to end at 27,081.36, while the NASDAQ lost 255.67 points or 2.77 percent to 8,965.67 and the S&P 500 fell 97.68 points or 3.03 percent to 3,128.21.

Stocks initially moved to the upside as traders went bargain hunting, picking up stocks at reduced levels following Monday's steep drop. Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as fears about the coronavirus outbreak escalating into a pandemic continued to grow.

Adding to the worries, MasterCard (MA) and United Airlines (UAL) joined a growing list of companies that have warned about the potential financial impact of the outbreak.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Tuesday, extending recent losses amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global growth. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.53 or 3 percent at $49.90 a barrel.

