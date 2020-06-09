Renewed Consolidation Expected For Malaysia Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market rebounded on Tuesday, one session after it had ended the seven-day winning streak in which it had soared more than 120 points or 8.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,575-point plateau although it may head south again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with the FOMC meeting later today affording investors with an opportunity to lock in gains. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and industrials, while the plantation stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index jumped 18.83 points or 1.21 percent to finish at 1,575.16 after trading between 1,567.97 and 1,590.83. Volume was 9.097 billion shares worth 6.206 billion ringgit. There were 771 gainers and 325 decliners.

Among the actives, Malaysia Airports Holdings skyrocketed 10.91 percent, while Genting surged 8.66 percent, AMMB Holdings soared 2.94 percent, Press Metal jumped 4.40 percent, Genting Malaysia climbed 4.23 percent, Top Glove gathered 3.79 percent, Petronas Chemicals perked 2.84 percent, Hartalega Holdings advanced 2.62 percent, Axiata Group tumbled 2.41 percent, CIMB Group rallied 2.02 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gained 2.00 percent, Maybank collected 1.49 percent, IHH Healthcare added 1.44 percent, Sime Darby rose 0.91 percent, MISC lost 0.60 percent, RHB Capital sank 0.55 percent, Tenaga Nasional fell 0.50 percent, Public Bank increased 0.35 percent, Digi.com was up 0.23 percent, IOI Corporation dipped 0.23 percent, Sime Darby Plantations eased 0.20 percent and Hong Leong Bank and Dialog Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed to lower as stocks mostly gave ground on Tuesday, although tech stocks lifted the NASDAQ to a record closing high.

The Dow dropped 300.14 points or 1.09 percent to finish at 27.272.30, while the NASDAQ added 29.01 points or 0.29 percent to end at 9,953.75 and the S&P 500 fell 25.21 points or 0.78 percent to close at 3,207.18.

The weakness on Wall Street partly reflected profit taking, as traders cashed in on the strong gains posted in recent sessions. Selling pressure was subdued, however, with stocks holding on to the bulk of their gains as traders generally remain optimistic about a quick economic recovery.

Traders also seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. The Fed is not expected to announce any significant policy changes, although traders will pay close attention to the central bank's economic outlook.

Crude oil prices surged on Tuesday as optimism about production cuts outweighed concerns about a jump in new coronavirus infections in central America and some parts across the globe. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.75 or 2 percent at $38.94 a barrel.

