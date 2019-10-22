Renewed Consolidation Expected For Malaysia Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday snapped the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 5 points or 0.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,575-point plateau although it may head south again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, thanks to renewed uncertainty regarding Brexit. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are predicted to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following gains from the telecoms and mixed performances from the financial shares and plantations.

For the day, the index rose 3.16 points or 0.20 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,574.09 after moving as low as 1,567.70. Volume was 3.3 billion shares worth 2.1 billion ringgit. There were 452 decliners and 411 gainers.

Among the actives, Hong Leong Financial surged 4.29 percent, while Dialog Group soared 2.03 percent, Sime Darby Plantations tumbled 1.45 percent, Genting spiked 1.06 percent, AMMB Holdings accelerated 1.02 percent, IOI Corporation jumped 0.94 percent, RHB Capital dropped 0.88 percent, Sime Darby climbed 0.87 percent, MISC sank 0.72 percent, Genting Malaysia advanced 0.65 percent, Digi.com added 0.64 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gained 0.56 percent, IHH Healthcare was up 0.53 percent, CIMB Group lost 0.40 percent, Petronas Chemicals rose 0.27 percent, Top Glove fell 0.23 percent, Maybank collected 0.12 percent and Petronas Dagangan, Hartalega Holdings, Tenaga Nasional and Axiata Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street soft as stocks were lackluster for much of Tuesday's trade, eventually sliding into negative territory as the day progressed.

The Dow shed 39.54 points or 0.15 percent to end at 26,788.10, while the NASDAQ lost 58.69 points or 0.72 percent to 8,104.30 and the S&P 500 fell 10.73 points or 0.36 percent to 2,995.99.

The pullback reflected renewed uncertainty about Brexit after U.K. lawmakers voted to move ahead with legislation related to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union but then voted against a shortened time frame to review the bill.

The choppy trading earlier in the session came as traders digested the latest batch of earnings news, with mixed results pulling the markets in opposite directions as McDonald's (MCD) and UPS (UPS) disappointed while Procter & Gamble (PG) and United Technologies (UTX) beat the street.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales pulled back by much more than anticipated in September.

Crude oil prices moved up sharply on Tuesday, buoyed by reports that OPEC will announce more output reductions in December. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November contracts expired at $54.16 a barrel, gaining $0.85 or 1.6 percent for the session.

Closer to home, Malaysia will see September figures for consumer prices later today; in August, inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year.

