Renewed Consolidation Expected For Indonesia Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Friday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 320 points or 6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 4,900-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Monday.

The global forecast took a major hit when the U.S. Federal Reserve took emergency action on Sunday to combat the rapidly accelerating Covid-19 crisis. The Fed slashed its benchmark lending rate from 1-1.25 percent to 0-0.25 percent and also launched a new round of quantitative easing worth $700 billion to help the U.S. economy deal with the effects of the virus.

The U.S. stock markets did not react well to the news as the depth of the danger to the global economy becomes more apparent; Dow futures suggest a slide of 1,000 points when it opens later today.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the food stocks, mixed performances from the financials and weakness from the cement companies.

For the day, the index added 11.82 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 4,907.57 after trading between 4,639.91 and 4,937.99.

Among the actives, Indosat and Bank Mandiri both skidded 1.17 percent, while Bank Central Asia climbed 1.80 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia spiked 3.48 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia accelerated 3.05 percent, Indocement plunged 6.43 percent, Semen Indonesia plummeted 5.61 percent, Indofood Suskes soared 3.76 percent, Aneka Tambang sank 2.45 percent, Vale Indonesia slid 1.04 percent and Timah, Bank Danamon Indonesia and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks surged on Friday, rebounding from their worst session in more than 30 years a day earlier.

The Dow skyrocketed 1,985.00 points or 9.36 percent to finish at 23,185.62, while the NASDAQ surged 673.07 points or 9.35 percent to 7,874.88 and the S&P 500 soared 230.38 points or 9.29 percent to 2,711.02. But for the week, the Dow plummeted 10.4 percent, the NASDAQ fell 8.2 percent and the S&P sank 8.8 percent.

The late-day spike on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus outbreak a national emergency - which would free up as much as $50 billion in additional funding to combat the outbreak.

Adding to the positive sentiment, a coronavirus test developed by Swiss drug giant Roche has been granted emergency use authorization by the FDA - which said this is the first commercially distributed diagnostic test to receive emergency authorization during the coronavirus outbreak.

In U.S. economic news, the University of Michigan reported a modest deterioration in consumer sentiment in March in light of the rampant fear over the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent sell-off on Wall Street.

Crude oil futures pared most of their early gains and settled just modestly higher Friday as traders weighed global crude supply position against economic stimulus. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for April ended up $0.23 or 0.7 percent at $31.73. Crude oil futures lost more than 22% in the week, the biggest weekly loss in more than 11 years.

Closer to home, Indonesia will provide February figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In January, imports were worth $14.28 billion and exports were at $13.41 billion for a trade deficit of $870 million.

