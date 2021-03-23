Renewed Consolidation Called For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen just 5 point or 0.2 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,130-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on renewed coronavirus concerns and sinking crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were firmly lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The STI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financials, properties and industrials.

For the day, the index rose 3.66 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 3,131.74 after trading between 3,120.92 and 3,148.49. Volume was 1.99 billion shares worth 2.2 billion Singapore dollars. There were 303 decliners and 185 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT plunged 3.57 percent, while CapitaLand skyrocketed 13.29 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust plummeted 3.67 percent, City Developments fell 0.25 percent, Comfort DelGro tanked 2.35 percent, Dairy Farm International was up 0.22 percent, DBS Group declined 0.63 percent, Genting Singapore rose 0.53 percent, Keppel Corp skidded 0.77 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust gained 0.54 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and Thai Beverage both advanced 0.69 percent, SATS added 0.67 percent, SembCorp Industries surrendered 0.56 percent, Singapore Airlines retreated 0.70 percent, Singapore Exchange improved 0.30 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.12 percent, Wilmar international tumbled 1.11 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding climbed 0.81 percent and Singapore Press Holdings, Singapore Technologies Engineering, SingTel and Mapletree Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened in the red on Tuesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow tumbled 308.05 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 32,423.15, while the NASDAQ plunged 149.84 points or 1.12 percent to end at 13,227.70 and the S&P 500 sank 30.07 points or 0.76 percent to close at 3,910.52.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street partly reflected concerns about extended coronavirus lockdowns in Europe amid worries a new wave of infections. German leaders agreed to extend the country's lockdown until April 18, raising doubts about demand from Europe's largest economy.

Traders also kept an eye on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's virtual testimony before the House Financial Services Committee. Powell reiterated the Fed's recent assessment that indicators of economic activity have turned up recently.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. new home sales plummeted in February, hitting a nine-month low.

Crude oil prices tanked on Tuesday amid rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the extension of lockdown measures in several parts of Europe. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $3.80 or 6.2 percent at $57.76 a barrel.

