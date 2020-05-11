Renewed Consolidation Called For Indonesia Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Monday halted the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 30 points or 0.7 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 4,640-point plateau although it may head south again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with support from technology stocks offset by concerns for a renewed outbreak of Covid-19. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the cement companies and telecoms were capped by weakness from the resource stocks.

For the day, the index advanced 41.67 points or 0.91 percent to finish at 4,639.10 after trading between 4,597.64 and 4,659.86.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.80 percent, while Bank Mandiri collected 0.71 percent, Bank Central Asia advanced 0.95 percent, Indosat spiked 2.93 percent, Indocement skyrocketed 7.55 percent, Semen Indonesia soared 7.38 percent, Indofood Suskes skidded 1.51 percent, Aneka Tambang sank 0.93 percent, Vale Indonesia tumbled 2.91 percent, Timah skidded 2.57 percent and Bank Negara Indonesia and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday but eventually ended the session mixed.

The Dow sank 109.33 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 24,221.99, while the NASDAQ jumped 71.02 points or 0.78 percent to 9,192.34 and the S&P 500 rose 0.39 points or 0.01 percent to end at 2,930.19.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on recent strength in the markets amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections. But reports of new clusters of cases in South Korea and China raised worries about the dangers of reopening economies too quickly.

The advance by the NASDAQ partly reflected gains by big-name tech stocks such as Apple (AAPL), Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT), which all moved to the upside on the day.

Oil prices slid Monday on concerns of the outlook for energy demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic as several countries across the world announced plans to reopen their economies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.64 or 2.4 percent at $24.14 a barrel.

