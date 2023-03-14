FLUX

Renewal of blockage at Elengy's French LNG terminals will be voted on today - union

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

March 14, 2023 — 04:45 am EDT

Written by Forrest Crellin for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - A vote on Tuesday will determine if blockages are renewed at the three liquified natural gas (LNG) terminals operated by Engie ENGIE.PA subsidiary Elengy, a union official told Reuters, as part of a strike against the government's pension reform.

"Storage is also blocked until the withdrawal of the pension reform," the union official said.

The strike disrupting the Dunkirk LNG terminal operated by Fluxys FLUX.BR was renewed on Monday evening until Friday.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

