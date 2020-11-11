TRIG

Renewables Infrastructure Group acquires stake in East Anglia One wind farm

Contributor
Nina Chestney Reuters
Published

London-listed investment company The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG) said it has acquired a 14.3% indirect equity interest in East Anglia One, a 714 megawatt wind farm located off the coast of Suffolk in the North Sea.

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - London-listed investment company The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG) said it has acquired a 14.3% indirect equity interest in East Anglia One, a 714 megawatt wind farm located off the coast of Suffolk in the North Sea.

East Anglia One is a joint venture between ScottishPower Renewables and Macquarie's Green Investment Group (GIG). The 2.5 billion pound ($3.3 billion) project was completed earlier this year.

East Anglia One has received a government support scheme "contract-for-difference" subsidy for the next 15 years.

TRIG said the investment is subject to approval from Britain's Crown Estate and is expected to completed by the first quarter of 2021. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

($1 = 0.7528 pounds)

(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens)

((nina.chestney@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 020 7513 5674; Reuters Messaging: nina.chestney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRIG

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters