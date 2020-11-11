Renewables Infrastructure Group acquires stake in East Anglia One wind farm

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - London-listed investment company The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG) said it has acquired a 14.3% indirect equity interest in East Anglia One, a 714 megawatt wind farm located off the coast of Suffolk in the North Sea.

East Anglia One is a joint venture between ScottishPower Renewables and Macquarie's Green Investment Group (GIG). The 2.5 billion pound ($3.3 billion) project was completed earlier this year.

East Anglia One has received a government support scheme "contract-for-difference" subsidy for the next 15 years.

TRIG said the investment is subject to approval from Britain's Crown Estate and is expected to completed by the first quarter of 2021. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

($1 = 0.7528 pounds)

(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens)

