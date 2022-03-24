Renewables firm Voltalia misses profit target on unbooked Brazil project sales

Adds detail

March 24 (Reuters) - French renewable power producer Voltalia VLTSA.PAposted a 55% jump in its 2021 core profit on Thursday but missed its own forecast due to the sale of some Brazilian operations that are not due to be booked until this year.

Its core profit rose to 156.5 million euros ($172 million), below its 170 million target.

Voltalia attributed the miss to the sale of some Brazilian projects still in their development phase, which it signed last year but are not due to be recognised in their accounts until 2022.

It also saw slimmer margins on newly operational projects it is ramping up, as well as on a new cacao biomass plant in French Guiana due to the cost of wood.

It posted a net loss of 1.6 million euros compared to a profit of 7.9 million profit a year earlier.

Voltalia confirmed its 2023 targets and said its business was not directly exposed to either Russia or Ukraine.

Voltalia generates the bulk of its electricity from wind farms in Brazil, but also operates wind projects in France as well as solar plants across French Guiana, Egypt, Jordan and Western Europe.

It also operates a smaller number of biomass, hydroelectric and hybrid thermal projects.

The group said future revenue secured by contracts for electricity sales in the long-term had reached 6.6 billion euros, close to 16 times its 2021 revenue.

($1 = 0.9107 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jason Neely)

