Renewables company Neoen pushes back capacity target on supply chain snags

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Renewable power producer Neoen NEOEN.PA has pushed back its goal of reaching five gigawatts operating capacity by the end of next year, as the company faces challenges in its supply chains.

The group, which has this year made more than half its revenues from its solar plants, said on Tuesday it now expects to have five gigawatts of production capacity in operation during 2023, rather than by the end of 2022.

Neoen said the current supply chain challenges, notably in the solar power sector, were pushing it to plan for longer construction times for some projects.

The company, which operates largely in Australia, however confirmed its goal to have more than five gigawatts under construction or in operation by the end of 2021, and double this to 10 gigawatts by the end of 2025.

Neoen said its revenues jumped 16% in the third quarter and confirmed its profit targets for 2021 and out to 2025.

It said its projects in operation or under construction reached a capacity of 4.8 gigawatts by the end of September.

Neoen said on Monday it had won 130 megawatts in solar projects in its home country, its largest French government award to date.

