Renewable power firm Opdenergy revamps Madrid listing plans for 2022 -sources

By Isla Binnie

MADRID, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Spanish renewable power firm Opdenergy has revamped plans to list in 2022 after a previous attempt to go public in Madrid was ditched earlier this year due to volatility among green power stocks, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Madrid-based company, which operates solar parks in Europe and Latin America, has hired Barclays BARC.L and Santander SAN.MC to help arrange a potential deal, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Societe Generale SOGN.PA is also working on the initial public offering (IPO) which is expected to take place in the first half of 2022 if market conditions allow, one of the sources said.

Opdenergy, Santander and Societe Generale declined to comment. Barclays has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Opdenergy is likely to aim to raise less than the 375 million euros it initially sought in May when the IPO was shelved just days before its shares were due to start trading, the sources said.

The deal is expected to draw interest from a wide range of climate-aware investors although fierce competition for investment in low-carbon businesses prompted it to consider reducing the target size, the sources said.

"It is hard for a small company to do a big deal in a crowded market," one of the sources said.

The retreat in May followed a sharp sell-off in renewable energy stocks and an IPO by fellow developer Ecoener which met limited demand. Even bigger renewable company Acciona Energia ANE.MC achieved an IPO price in July its parent group's chief executive described as "not optimal".

Green power stock valuations have stayed broadly lower since the springtime slump, reflected in the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF ICLN.O which tracks clean energy-related companies and is still 15% lower on the year despite ticking up in early November.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Pamela Barbaglia and David Evans)

((isla.binnie@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8522 4392; Reuters Messaging: isla.binnie.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.