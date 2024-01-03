News & Insights

Renewable energy's share on German power grids reaches 55% in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

January 03, 2024 — 06:19 am EST

Written by Vera Eckert for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Renewable energy accounted for 55% of electricity transported on German networks in 2023, taking the country closer to its climate targets, the energy regulator said on Wednesday.

Germany wants green power to account for 80% of its energy mix by 2030. It has ditched nuclear power and aims to abandon most of its coal generation and use remaining gas plants mostly for grid back-up.

Within renewables, offshore wind contributed a 31.1% share, solar accounted for 12.1% and biomass 8.4%, while the remaining 3.4% came from hydropower and other renewables, the Bundesnetzagentur said in a statement.

The total 55% share was 6.6% higher than the contribution recorded in 2022, partly due to capacity expansion as well as weather factors.

Power grids, which are consumer-funded and supervised by the agency, must facilitate the ongoing transition from central fossil fuels-based generation to millions of decentralised low-carbon production units tapping mainly into wind and sunshine.

The total load on public power networks in 2023 fell by 5.3% to 456.8 terawatt hours (TWh) last year, as power production was adjusted to weaker demand and as conventional gas and coal power sources gave priority to weather-derived green power.

German energy demand is still suffering from a contraction in economic activity in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with its ensuing slump in westbound energy exports, which sent local prices rallying in 2022.

But day-ahead power prices in the wholesale market last year became more palatable for consumers, the regulator said.

The benchmark price dropped by 60% year-on-year to 95.18 euros a megawatt hour (MWh), recapturing 2021 levels.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654; @EckertVera;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.