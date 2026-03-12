Renewable Energy Stock Up 54% in a Year as a New $26 Million Bet Signals Confidence

Key Points

Aperture Investors initiated a new position in the fourth quarter, buying up 231,633 shares of Ormat Technologies.

The quarter-end position value rose by $25.59 million, reflecting the new stake.

Ormat Technologies now represents 2.92% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Ormat Technologies ›

On February 17, 2026, Aperture Investors disclosed a new position in Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA), acquiring 231,633 shares worth $25.59 million.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Aperture Investors reported a new position in Ormat Technologies, acquiring 231,633 shares. The estimated value of the purchase, based on the quarter-end price, was $25.59 million.

What else to know

The fund's new stake in Ormat Technologies accounted for 2.92% of its $875.41 million in reportable U.S. equity assets as of December 31, 2025.

Top five fund holdings after the filing: NYSE: CAVA: $30.05 million (4.2% of AUM) NYSE: BROS: $26.60 million (3.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: VXUS: $25.58 million (3.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: POWL: $24.45 million (3.4% of AUM) NYSE: SPXC: $24.29 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of Thursday, Ormat Technologies shares were priced at $109.88, up 54% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 20% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $989.5 million Net income (TTM) $123.9 million Dividend yield 0.4% Price (as of Thursday) $109.88

Company snapshot

Ormat Technologies offers geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy power generation, as well as energy storage solutions and related equipment.

The firm generates revenue through the sale of electricity, equipment manufacturing, and engineering, procurement, and construction services for energy projects.

It serves utilities, industrial operators, and energy infrastructure developers in the United States and international markets.

Ormat Technologies is a leading renewable energy company specializing in geothermal and recovered energy power generation, with a growing presence in energy storage. The company operates across multiple continents, leveraging proprietary technology and vertical integration to deliver reliable clean energy solutions.

Ormat Technologies' diversified business model and established customer relationships provide a stable revenue base and position it as a key player in the global transition to sustainable energy.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors searching for durable energy transition plays often gravitate toward businesses with physical infrastructure and long-term power contracts, which can provide predictable cash flows even when energy markets turn volatile. That might be what has Ormat surging, and what may have piqued Aperture’s interest.



The company reported roughly $989.6 million in revenue for 2025, climbing 12.5% thanks to booming growth in the firm’s energy storage and product segments.



Within the broader portfolio, the new position sits alongside holdings spanning consumer growth stories like Cava and Dutch Bros as well as industrial names tied to infrastructure spending. That mix suggests a strategy balancing high growth consumer demand with long lived assets tied to energy and infrastructure. Net income was largely flat at $123.9 million, but adjusted EBITDA jumped 6% to $582 million.



In a statement alongside earnings, CEO Doron Blachar pointed to demand for low-carbon electricity driven by AI and data center expansion as reason to be bullish for the future.

Should you buy stock in Ormat Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Ormat Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ormat Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $511,735!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,140,464!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 12, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cava Group, Dutch Bros, and Vanguard Total International Stock ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.